WebXtra: New Longview Police Department headquarters faces construction delays

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After years of planning and anticipation, delays have hit a new East Texas law enforcement building even as completion nears.

Police in Longview have for decades been working in cramped offices that the department has outgrown. The new facility on Longview’s South Street will be the new home for the department.

But once again supply chain issues have stalled the scheduled completion of the building. The 70,000 square-foot, 33 million dollar facility was scheduled to open in spring, but now looks more like late spring to early summer.

Funded through voter approval of a 2018 bond election, the facility is desperately needed, as current facilities are so cramped that closets are being used as office space.

City of Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley said the hope is that key components can be obtained soon.

