Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

WebXtra: East Texas animal shelters overwhelmed by influx of puppies

Pets Fur People and many other animal shelters in East Texas are experiencing an influx of puppies now more than ever.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pets Fur People and many other animal shelters in East Texas are experiencing an influx of puppies now more than ever.

Shelters are maxed out and are having to make space. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Pets Fur People Executive Director, Gayle Helms, about the problem and the importance of spaying and neutering your pets in order to alleviate the pressures at the shelter.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shopping strip in development on Cumberland Road
Shopping strip in development on Tyler’s Cumberland Road
I-20 chase ends in 2-vehicle wreck; 2 injured
Michael Shane Blundell, 46, of Bullard, is charged with invasive visual recording. He was...
Bullard man accused of placing camera in restroom makes plea deal
From left: Reagan Farquharson, Carson Bottoms, Drake Cannon.
3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday, Thursday

Latest News

Over 20 monuments vandalized at Hopewell Cemetery in Wood County
More than 20 monuments vandalized at Hopewell Cemetery in Wood County
Over 20 monuments vandalized at Hopewell Cemetery in Wood County
Over 20 monuments vandalized at Hopewell Cemetery in Wood County
Longview Police Department
WebXtra: New Longview Police Department headquarters faces construction delays
Longview Police Department
WebXtra: New Longview Police Department headquarters faces construction delays