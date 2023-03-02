WebXtra: East Texas animal shelters overwhelmed by influx of puppies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pets Fur People and many other animal shelters in East Texas are experiencing an influx of puppies now more than ever.

Shelters are maxed out and are having to make space. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Pets Fur People Executive Director, Gayle Helms, about the problem and the importance of spaying and neutering your pets in order to alleviate the pressures at the shelter.

