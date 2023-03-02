Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ukraine refugees getting lessons in English from Denison pastor
By Erin Pellet
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Retired Denison pastor, Dr. Jim Bowden, felt called to serve when the war in Ukraine began. Early last summer he headed to Poland to fulfill this calling, teaching English to refugees.

“I’m just going to go, I’m just going to Poland,” Bowden said.

He agreed to teach for six months, but with a work visa expiring after three months, he had to return to the states early.

“I’ve made a commitment and a promise to you, I’ve got to go back to America, but we will continue this online,” Bowden said as he explained how he told his students the news.

However, six months was not enough, his virtual classes are still in session. He and his students meet four times a week for two hours.

“I’ll meet with them as long as I breathe,” Bowden said.

One of his students, Julia Firsova, said being able to learn English from a native speaker was an opportunity she could not pass up.

“He had several groups of Ukrainians with different levels of English in one group,” Bowden said.

Regardless, Bowden was able to teach each of them while also giving lessons that extend beyond language.

“They had one thing in common, they were refugees, they were strangers in a strange land,” Bowden said.

“He encouraged us to be one team, people who were in one group and who were brought together by one life challenge,” Firsova.

The challenge of starting new lives, in new countries, while their homeland is under attack.

“Not only is it sad, it’s disappointing, especially because we don’t know how long it will continue,” Firsova said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

