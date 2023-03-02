Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
State Rep. Terri Leo-Wilson discusses bill regarding special needs education

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - State Rep. of District 23, Terri Leo-Wilson, discusses her new bill regarding a grant for the parent of a special needs child’s right choose their school.

Under Wilson’s House Bill 2803, parents of special needs children would be able to use state-funded grant money to select the private or public school which suits their child.

“It would give a parent the ability to choose what they feel is best for their student,” Wilson said.

Wilson was previously a special needs educator, and said she “served three terms on the State Board of Education.” She has introduced multiple bills regarding the education system in Texas.

