SFA Falls to Sam Houston in OT

COVID cases force Lamar women’s basketball to forfeit New Years Day game against SFA(Stephen F. Austin State University)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks would welcome the Sam Houston Bearkats, an East Texas rivalry going back to 1956.

In the start, Sam would take an early lead while SFAs offense would stall. The first field goal of the night came when SFAs Armbrewster would get a rebound and then dish it out to Nigel Hawkins who drains the three.

We would see good defense on both sides especially in this sequence when Sam Houston would get a good steal only to have it stolen back by Jossell takes it in for two getting the jacks fired up.

But the Bearkats offense would not go away getting this ally-oop dunk for two to lead it at the half 27 to 21 and it turned out to be a battle in the second SFA would come back to tie it up and send it into overtime. But in OT Sam Houston would win it to the final score. 64 to 59.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

