Rusk County Sheriff’s Office releases name of man accused of stabbing son

Dave Fitzgerald Harris
Dave Fitzgerald Harris(Rusk County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County authorities have released the identity of a man they say stabbed his son.

Dave Fitzgerald Harris, 58, was arrested Thursday morning after deputies responded to a reported stabbing on County Road 3232. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Harris, the victim’s father, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

