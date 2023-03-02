Rusk County Sheriff’s Office releases name of man accused of stabbing son

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County authorities have released the identity of a man they say stabbed his son.

Dave Fitzgerald Harris, 58, was arrested Thursday morning after deputies responded to a reported stabbing on County Road 3232. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Harris, the victim’s father, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

