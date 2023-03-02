Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Report: Smith County inmate who died by suicide jammed door lock, delaying responders

Smith County Sheriff's Office
Smith County Sheriff's Office(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A custodial death report indicates Smith County Jail staff were delayed in reaching an inmate who died on Thursday in his cell due to a malfunctioning door lock.

Nathan Lee Johns, 28, of Flint, died by suicide in the Smith County Jail after a detention officer alerted staff of an emergency situation at about 12:50 p.m., according to a sheriff’s office statement.

Jail staff said Johns used an electrical plug from the inmate phone box to hang himself, also tying the cell door to a bunk located in the cell so it could not be opened.

When staff attempted to open the door to the cell, the key would not go in the lock, according to the report. Officers spent several minutes determining something was stuffed in the locking mechanism, and maintenance unsuccessfully tried several different ways to open the door, the report said.

Finally, the door was opened by burning the trash that had been jammed in the lock, releasing the mechanism, according to the report.

Officers then entered the cell, cut the cord and had EMS attempt CPR but were not able to revive Johns.

Judge Johnson (JP5) pronounced Johns dead at 12:53p.m. and ordered an autopsy.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shopping strip in development on Cumberland Road
Shopping strip in development on Tyler’s Cumberland Road
I-20 chase ends in 2-vehicle wreck; 2 injured
Michael Shane Blundell, 46, of Bullard, is charged with invasive visual recording. He was...
Bullard man accused of placing camera in restroom makes plea deal
From left: Reagan Farquharson, Carson Bottoms, Drake Cannon.
3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday, Thursday

Latest News

Dave Fitzgerald Harris
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office releases name of man accused of stabbing son
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Evening storms could produce hail, isolated tornadoes
He’s excited to teach visually impaired East Texas students from Region 7 his techniques to...
WebXtra: Blind artist prepares to teach visually impaired East Texas students
He’s excited to teach visually impaired East Texas students from Region 7 his techniques to...
WebXtra: Blind artist prepares to teach visually impaired East Texas students