Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Strong/Severe T'Storms are likely on Thursday, especially during the Evening Hours.
Strong/Severe T'Storms are expected on Thursday. Iso. Tornadoes are possible as well. Some could be strong.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... There is a chance for a few isolated strong/severe thunderstorms over the northern sections of East Texas through early tonight, then a much better chance for strong/severe thunderstorms on Thursday. We have a MODERATE RISK for Severe Weather for the northern half of East Texas, generally north of a line from Palestine to Jacksonville to Henderson to Carthage or Hwy 79. This is up tp a 45% chance or higher, large hail, very gusty thunderstorm winds of 70-80 mph, isolated tornadoes (15% Chance), and some flash flooding during the day/evening on Thursday. The greatest chances will be during the evening hours...up and until midnight as a cold front moves quickly through our area from west to east. This line will begin moving through at about 6 PM over NW sections and move into Louisiana...out of East Texas at around midnight tomorrow night. There is a chance for a few isolated strong/severe storms during the morning hours as well, but the line will move through later. The rest of East Texas, south of Hwy 79, is under an ENHANCED RISK for strong/severe storms...which is a 30% chance of significant severe weather...according to the Storm Prediction Center. Everyone in East Texas needs to be prepared for the storms on Thursday. Batteries charged, loose items need to be secured outside, make sure you know what to do if a tornado warning is issued for your county. Find your Small, Interior Room in your home and be prepared to get these quickly. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday due to the threat of strong wind, tornadoes and large hail. Once the front moves through, the weather will be much nicer, however, very gusty W-NW wind will be expected on Friday with a mostly sunny sky. A very nice weekend is forecast with mostly sunny skies, cool mornings and mild afternoons. More clouds next week with a chance for showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

