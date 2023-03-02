More than 20 monuments vandalized at Hopewell Cemetery in Wood County

Pleasant Grove, Texas (KLTV) - According to a Facebook post by Wood County Crime Stoppers, Hopewell Cemetery off of FM 515 has suffered over 20 monuments vandalized and destroyed.

If you have any information that could lead to the identity of the vandals please contact Wood County Crime Stoppers or the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Wood County Crime Stoppers phone number: 903-760-1008

Wood County Sheriff’s Office phone number: 903-763-2201

