Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

More than 20 monuments vandalized at Hopewell Cemetery in Wood County

Caption
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pleasant Grove, Texas (KLTV) - According to a Facebook post by Wood County Crime Stoppers, Hopewell Cemetery off of FM 515 has suffered over 20 monuments vandalized and destroyed.

If you have any information that could lead to the identity of the vandals please contact Wood County Crime Stoppers or the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Wood County Crime Stoppers phone number: 903-760-1008

Wood County Sheriff’s Office phone number: 903-763-2201

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shopping strip in development on Cumberland Road
Shopping strip in development on Tyler’s Cumberland Road
I-20 chase ends in 2-vehicle wreck; 2 injured
Michael Shane Blundell, 46, of Bullard, is charged with invasive visual recording. He was...
Bullard man accused of placing camera in restroom makes plea deal
From left: Reagan Farquharson, Carson Bottoms, Drake Cannon.
3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday, Thursday

Latest News

Over 20 monuments vandalized at Hopewell Cemetery in Wood County
Over 20 monuments vandalized at Hopewell Cemetery in Wood County
Longview Police Department
WebXtra: New Longview Police Department headquarters faces construction delays
WebXtra: East Texas animal shelters overwhelmed by influx of puppies
WebXtra: East Texas animal shelters overwhelmed by influx of puppies
Longview Police Department
WebXtra: New Longview Police Department headquarters faces construction delays