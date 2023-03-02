Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Homes destroyed, Hwy 11 shut down as severe weather hits Hopkins County

Strong/Severe T'Storms likely this evening until about midnight. First Alert Weather Day!!!
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texas is being hammered with severe weather on Thursday evening.

As the storms progress through East Texas, we will update this story with the latest information.

Hopkins County:

Supt. Greg Bower of Como-Pickton ISD has canceled school for Friday due to the extent of damage across the community, he said. He posted on the ISD’s Facebook page the following at around 5:30 p.m.

Como and Pickton Communities. I’m am saddened to report that much of our Pickton community received damage from today’s tornado. I am ordering school closed tomorrow. Our students and staff living in that area does not need to worry about getting to school when they have greater worries on their minds.Extra-Curricular activities will continue as scheduled. Your child’s coaches will reach out to you with more specific information as needed. If you want to keep your child at home from those activities, just let your child’s coach know and there will be no problemsAs of now, I am able to report that I have received no information of any injuries. May we continue to ask God to favor and protect our little school and communities. - Greg Bower

Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to KLTV at 5 p.m. that numerous homes have been destroyed in the town of Pickton. As of that time, no injuries had been reported.

FM 269 has debris and power lines down, and a railroad track on FM 269 has trees across it.

Hwy 11 is completely shut down due to fallen trees.

Harrison Chicken Ranch in Pickton had a quarantine building for their chickens destroyed, their above ground pool destroyed, and their patio furniture blown around. They also said that there is more damage northwest of Foster’s Restaurant.

Rains County

Emory’s storm shelter is open for anyone who needs a place to be as storms pass through town.

