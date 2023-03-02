Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Following governor’s orders Texas A&M University System removes DEI statements

Diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday afternoon, Chancellor John Sharp directed all universities and agencies in the Texas A&M University System to remove Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) statements from employment and admission practices.

The move comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to state universities on Feb. 6 warning that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against, is illegal in hiring.

Sharp says after they received they letter he immediately ordered all A&M System institutions to review their employment and admission practices and confirm their compliance.

Now, system-wide faculty and staff applications are standardized to only include a cover letter, curriculum vitae, statements about research and teaching philosophies, and professional references. It further instructs universities and agencies to make all websites or printed materials dealing with employment and admission practices compliant with the directive.

“No university or agency in the A&M System will admit any student, nor hire any employee based on any factor other than merit,” said Chancellor Sharp.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shopping strip in development on Cumberland Road
Shopping strip in development on Tyler’s Cumberland Road
I-20 chase ends in 2-vehicle wreck; 2 injured
Michael Shane Blundell, 46, of Bullard, is charged with invasive visual recording. He was...
Bullard man accused of placing camera in restroom makes plea deal
From left: Reagan Farquharson, Carson Bottoms, Drake Cannon.
3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday, Thursday

Latest News

TJC ophthalmic medical assisting students gain hands-on experience during TJC’s annual vision...
Discounted eye exams and eyeglasses offered at TJC clinic
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks to computer science teacher Thomas Hungerford about a distinction...
Lufkin High School computer science program recognized by College Board
Over 20 monuments vandalized at Hopewell Cemetery in Wood County
More than 20 monuments vandalized at Hopewell Cemetery in Wood County
Over 20 monuments vandalized at Hopewell Cemetery in Wood County
Over 20 monuments vandalized at Hopewell Cemetery in Wood County