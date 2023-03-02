East Texas (KLTV) - First Alert Weather Day for Today! There is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms to form out ahead of the main line of storms which is expected to begin early this evening over western sections of East Texas. If we see these storms form, they could become severe very quickly and produce large hail, strong, gusty winds, very heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes. Once again, if this happens, it will be over smaller areas of East Texas, covering only a fairly small area. Movement of these storms will likely be from the SW to the NE. Once the line begins to move into the western sections of East Texas this evening, chances for strong/severe storms increases along with chances for isolated tornadoes, large hail, vey gusty winds, and very heavy rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center has the northern half of East Texas under a MODERATE RISK for significant severe weather. This is a 45% chance, or more, of significant severe storms. This area is north of a line from Palestine to Jacksonville to Henderson and on to Carthage, generally along and north of Highway 79. Isolated strong tornadoes, wind gusts of 70-80 mph, or more, along with large hail within this Moderate Risk area. An Enhanced Risk for significant severe weather, or a 30% chance of significant severe storms, is in place for areas south of Highway 79, covering the majority of Deep East Texas. There remains a good chance for strong/severe thunderstorms, isolated tornadoes, very gusty winds and some pockets of large hail as well, but the greatest risk will remain over northern areas of ETX. WE all need to remain Weather Alert through midnight tonight...that is when the threat for severe weather should come to an end. Please go to kltv.com/weather and sign up for THUNDERCALL. This free service will alert you to warnings in your area. Also, If you have not done so already, please download the KLTV Weather App. It is also FREE and will keep you up-to-date on any/all severe weather in your area. Much nicer weather expected through the weekend. Showers return to the forecast on Tuesday afternoon and continue through Thursday. Cold front expected very early on Wednesday morning and could bring a few thundershowers with it. Please remain Weather Alert today/tonight.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.