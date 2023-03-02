Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas highway to be dedicated in honor of fallen DPS trooper

A section of U.S. Highway 80 in Gregg and Harrison counties will be dedicated in honor of a fallen Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Timothy McDermott.(Source: Texas Dept. of Public Safety)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A section of U.S. Highway 80 in Gregg and Harrison counties will be dedicated in honor of a fallen Texas Highway Patrol trooper.

On Thursday, U.S. 80 between U.S. Highway 259 and Loop 281 in Longview will be renamed as Trooper Timothy Wade McDermott Memorial Highway.

On Thursday, U.S. 80, between U.S. Highway 259 and Loop 281 in Longview will be renamed as Trooper Timothy Wade McDermott Memorial Highway.(Source: KLTV staff)

McDermott died in May 1995 after his vehicle left the road near Hearne, Texas and overturned, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association Auxiliary.

He was traveling to Austin to teach a firearms class.

McDermott had served more than 17 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety and was stationed in Marshall.

In 2021, the 87th Texas Legislature approve the renaming of the highway as a tribute to Trooper McDermott.

A dedication ceremony and memorial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview.

