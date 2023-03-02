Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Discounted eye exams and eyeglasses offered at TJC clinic

TJC ophthalmic medical assisting students gain hands-on experience during TJC’s annual vision...
TJC ophthalmic medical assisting students gain hands-on experience during TJC's annual vision clinic, which offers discount eye exams, eyeglasses and contact lenses. Pictured, Anna Arellano (right), of Tyler, practices an eye exam on fellow student Emily Moreno, of Grand Saline.(Elise Mullinix / TJC)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Throughout the month of March Tyler Junior College’s Vision Care Clinic is open to the public, offering eye exams for $70 and eyeglasses at a discounted rate.

Clinic hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 30. The clinic is in Room 138 of the Regional Training Development Center at TJC West, located at 1530 SSW Loop 323 in Tyler.

Eye exams are available 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, by appointment only, with optometrist Dr. Bryan Frazier performing the eye exams and TJC students assisting with patient assessments and exams.

The clinic serves as a valuable learning tool for TJC ophthalmic medical assisting students pursuing certification for careers in the vision care industry. Upon graduation, they may work as assistants in optometrists’ or ophthalmologists’ offices or as opticians who fill prescriptions for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 903-510-2366 or email Suzanne Garrigan at Suzanne.Garrison@tjc.edu.

