Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

2 young children killed in house fire, officials say

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called to a house fire with people trapped inside.
By 16 News Now and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 3-year-old and a 4-year-old were killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Michigan, according to officials.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called just after 3:30 a.m. to a reported house fire with people trapped inside.

Officials said three adults and four children were able to escape the home before first responders arrived. However, WNDU reports two young children were later found dead inside the home.

The identities of the children were not immediately released and autopsies are scheduled.

According to authorities, several people who escaped were taken to the hospital for injuries they suffered.

Officials said the home was severely damaged by the fire and estimated to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shopping strip in development on Cumberland Road
Shopping strip in development on Tyler’s Cumberland Road
I-20 chase ends in 2-vehicle wreck; 2 injured
Michael Shane Blundell, 46, of Bullard, is charged with invasive visual recording. He was...
Bullard man accused of placing camera in restroom makes plea deal
From left: Reagan Farquharson, Carson Bottoms, Drake Cannon.
3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday, Thursday

Latest News

Longview Police New Headquarters
New Longview Police Department headquarters faces construction delays
Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights...
Tennessee, many others target drag shows
Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
LIVE: Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Damage in Pickton.
Homes destroyed, Hwy 11 shut down as severe weather hits Hopkins County
Jury reaches verdict in Alex Murdaugh trial