WebXtra: Longview residents say fiber optic installation disrupting electricity, water, internet service

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Some Longview residents are making complaints to the city as fiber optic cable is being laid in their areas.

Many claim the digging has cut their internet, electricity and even water utilities as the work has gone on, sometimes without the property owner being aware.

KLTV’s Bob Hallmark talks with one homeowner about the problems that have arisen.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

