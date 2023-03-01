Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

WebXtra: Gregg County Health Authority discusses ‘exciting’ new cap on insulin price

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Brown about the coming price drop of insulin.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Brown about the coming price drop of insulin.

Dr. Brown said the price for a vial of insulin, a full month’s supply for most diabetics, will drop from around $82 per vial to $35.

There have been promises of insulin price reductions for years, Dr. Brown said, but this is the first to occur.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Reagan Farquharson, Carson Bottoms, Drake Cannon.
3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring
Two grow houses were raided in Wood County last week and nearly 2,000 pounds of marijuana was...
8 arrested in connection with large marijuana grow houses in Wood County
Andre Jefferson
Affidavit: Fired Three Lakes Middle School teacher had sex with student
First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving in on Thursday
No word yet on injuries. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
Wreck blocking on Hwy 155 near SSW loop 323 in Tyler has cleared

Latest News

WebXtra: Price of insulin to be capped at $35 a month
WebXtra: Insulin price drop
Michael Shane Blundell, 46, of Bullard, is charged with invasive visual recording. He was...
Bullard man accused of placing camera in restroom makes plea deal
Michael Blundell (center) is seen at his plea hearing on Wednesday.
Bullard man accused of placing camera in restroom makes plea deal
First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday and Thursday