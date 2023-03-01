Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

WebXtra: Crockett Public Library director discusses new mobile library

The Crockett Public Library is preparing to hit the road with their first ever book mobile.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Crockett Public Library is preparing to hit the road with their first ever “Book Mobile;” a public library on a bus.

The library was able to purchase the bus through a donation from the J. B. & Kathryn Sallas Charitable Foundation.

The bus has five carts filled with all different book genres.

Director Judy Scott said they will be visiting the Whitehall nursing home on March 8.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Reagan Farquharson, Carson Bottoms, Drake Cannon.
3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring
Two grow houses were raided in Wood County last week and nearly 2,000 pounds of marijuana was...
8 arrested in connection with large marijuana grow houses in Wood County
Andre Jefferson
Affidavit: Fired Three Lakes Middle School teacher had sex with student
First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving in on Thursday
No word yet on injuries. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
Wreck blocking on Hwy 155 near SSW loop 323 in Tyler has cleared

Latest News

Fiber optic cable installation in Longview.
WebXtra: Longview residents say fiber optic installation disrupting electricity, water, internet service
Fiber optic cable installation in Longview.
WebXtra: Longview residents say fiber optic installation disrupting electricity, water service
The Crockett Public Library is preparing to hit the road with their first ever book mobile.
WebXtra: Crockett book mobile
I-20 chase ends in 2-vehicle wreck; 2 injured