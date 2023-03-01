Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County Sheriff’s Office banquet honors those who performed extraordinary service

“I just feel like I’m doing my job with the news media and letting the community know what’s going on with the sheriff’s office,” said Christian.
Officers receive awards
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Smith County Sheriff’s Office held its annual banquet and awards ceremony Tuesday night at Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center.

Smith County deputies were recognized for their work and reflected on the loss of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos last year.

Sgt. Larry Christian received his first award within his five years of duty as public information officer. He was honored with the sheriff’s public service award.

“We’ve got a great agency a lot of great men and woman that work at our agency. There’s so many people that are deserving of these awards. I just feel like I’m doing my job with the news media and letting the community know what’s going on with the sheriff’s office,” said Christian.

Multiple awards were given out to officers while they gathered together to take the time out to recognize each other for their hard work.

