Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Sherman man sentenced to 25 years in prison for stalking

Steven Rawlins, 39, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for stalking and continuous violence...
Steven Rawlins, 39, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for stalking and continuous violence against a woman.(Grayson County District Attorney's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man is going to prison for stalking and continuous violence against a woman.

According to a press release, Steven Lee Rawlins, 39, was sentenced to 25 years in prison as a part of a plea agreement.

The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office said that last February, Rawlins violated a protective order and tried multiple times to break into a woman’s apartment. Rawlins also threatened to hurt and even kill the woman.

“Stalking is a crime that causes the victim to live in fear of the next event,” District Attorney Brett Smith said. “Hopefully, our victim is able to rest easier and begin the healing process with the defendant’s lengthy sentence.”

The DA’s Office said they took Rawlins’ long and violent criminal history into consideration when handing down his sentence.

“It was clear by the actions of the defendant, the only thing that would prevent his harming of the victim was to get him off of the streets for a long time,” Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Smith said.

Rawlins has been previously convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of habitation, family violence, drug offenses and criminal trespassing.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shopping strip in development on Cumberland Road
Shopping strip in development on Tyler’s Cumberland Road
I-20 chase ends in 2-vehicle wreck; 2 injured
Michael Shane Blundell, 46, of Bullard, is charged with invasive visual recording. He was...
Bullard man accused of placing camera in restroom makes plea deal
From left: Reagan Farquharson, Carson Bottoms, Drake Cannon.
3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday, Thursday

Latest News

Damage in Pickton.
Homes destroyed, Hwy 11 shut down as severe weather hits Hopkins County
Over 20 monuments vandalized at Hopewell Cemetery in Wood County
More than 20 monuments vandalized at Hopewell Cemetery in Wood County
Over 20 monuments vandalized at Hopewell Cemetery in Wood County
Over 20 monuments vandalized at Hopewell Cemetery in Wood County
TJC ophthalmic medical assisting students gain hands-on experience during TJC’s annual vision...
Discounted eye exams and eyeglasses offered at TJC clinic
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks to computer science teacher Thomas Hungerford about a distinction...
Lufkin High School computer science program recognized by College Board