Rusk County Sheriff’s Office arrests man accused of stabbing son

Henderson, Texas (KLTV) - Around 7:30am on County Road 3232 a call came in to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office reporting a victim had been stabbed

According to a post on the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page when deputies arrived they located the victim and called EMS to the scene. The victim has been transported to the hospital and the sheriff’s office says he is expected to survive his injuries.

The victim’s father was taken into custody for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He has not been arraigned at the time the post was made.

