Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Resources available for tenants in bad situations with landlords

It happens to most of us at some point or another- renting a house or an apartment and running...
It happens to most of us at some point or another- renting a house or an apartment and running into a dispute with a landlord.(Willie Downs)
By Willie Downs
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It happens to most of us at some point or another- renting a house or an apartment and running into a dispute with a landlord.

Sometimes it might be over repairs not being made, other times late fees, or even evictions.

So what rights does a tenant have in Texas?

When landlords refuse to make repairs to protect, health, safety or security – in certain circumstances tenants have the right to end the lease, withhold rent to pay for repairs, or file suit to force repairs – that’s according to the office of the Texas Attorney General – tenants must be current on their rent – and follow other criteria as well.

Research director with Texas Housers, Ben Martin, says despite those options, low-incomes often keep renters in bad situations .

“Eventually the squeeze is too much and you find the people making the lowest incomes losing stable housing through eviction, being unable to find a place to rent that they can afford,” says Martin.

He says one in five renters in the state of Texas pays more than 50 percent of their income towards rent.

“That’s money that they can’t pay towards groceries, gas, utilities, and other essentials.”

Martin says some cities – like San Antonio – are creating a Tenants Bill of Rights, to offer protection to tenants. They want this to expand to other cities as well.

The Tenant Bill of Right offers a number of protections for renters to include ensuring rentals meet minimum health and safety standards, repairs are made in good faith, among others.

“There are a number of imbalances in the system in Texas right now that really give an advantage to landlords and disadvantaged tenants.”

Their mission is to ensure that all Texans have access to safe, decent, affordable and stable housing.

At the state level, the tenant protection act was filed at the Texas legislature this year to further address many of the issues low income tenants face.

Learn more about the renter rights provided by the Attorney General office here: https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection/home-real-estate-and-travel/renters-rights

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Reagan Farquharson, Carson Bottoms, Drake Cannon.
3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring
Two grow houses were raided in Wood County last week and nearly 2,000 pounds of marijuana was...
8 arrested in connection with large marijuana grow houses in Wood County
Andre Jefferson
Affidavit: Fired Three Lakes Middle School teacher had sex with student
First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving in on Thursday
No word yet on injuries. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
Wreck blocking on Hwy 155 near SSW loop 323 in Tyler has cleared

Latest News

Rusk County Storm Preps
Rusk Co Storm Preps
Insulin Cost Cap
Insulin Cost Cap
Bobby Trimble, owner of Trimble Farms in Big Sandy
East Texas dairy farmer reacts to FDA’s guidance on plant-based ‘milk’
WebXtra: Price of insulin to be capped at $35 a month
Gregg County Health Authority discusses ‘exciting’ new cap on insulin price