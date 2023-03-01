Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police K-9 retires after more than 5 years of service, nearly 100 captures

A K-9 named Kim has retired after more than five years on the job in Oregon.
A K-9 named Kim has retired after more than five years on the job in Oregon.(City of Bend Police Department)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BEND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A K-9 in Oregon has retired after more than five years on the job and 900 deployments.

According to the Bend Police Department, K-9 Kim, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, retired on Jan. 31 after arriving in Bend in October 2017.

Kim and her first handler, Officer Kevin Uballez, were certified by the Oregon Police Canine Association in 2017. In November 2021, the department said Kim partnered with Corporal James Kinsella.

Bend police said throughout the course of her career, Kim was deployed 913 times and assisted on the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team until her retirement.

Police said Kim tallied 98 captures, located eight pieces of evidence and participated in 35 community demonstrations.

Though small in stature, police said Kim was fierce and tenacious. She was also gentle and loving when she wasn’t actively working.

Police said Kim will live with a retired K-9 handler and trainer in Oregon.

“Kim was an invaluable member of our team, and we thank her for her service. She will be greatly missed,” the police department shared in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

