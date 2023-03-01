Martins Mill Takes Regional Win over LaPoynor

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Tonight in Athens, Texas in Regional high school boys basketball action, we would witness the Martinsville Mustangs that take on the Frankston Indians.

The Martinsville Mustangs coming into this game already having defeated the likes of Douglass Beckville, even Timpson, but more importantly, they have won against Frankston the last two times they faced them this season, raising the question as to if the Indians could pull off the upset?

As it would happen, Frankston would be the first to score but then go a little cold in the beginning having a hard time finding the bucket, Martins Mill would capitalize and take an early lead draining some threes, including this nice one from Jack Kinder.

The Martins Mill Mustangs would hold on to the lead throughout the game, defeating Frankston for the third time this season. The final score 39-21 in Martin Mills favor, so the Martinsville Mustangs moving on to the next round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.