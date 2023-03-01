Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Longview Lobos season ends to Lancaster

Longview Lobos season ends to Lancaster
By Mark Bownds
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - Over at Mabank on the campus of Mabank High School Tuesday night, it would be Longview up against Lancaster. The Tigers get on the board first; Dillion Battle with the spin move and goes up strong for the dunk. Battle again in the low post hits on the jump hook in the paint for two.

Longview would battle back. The ball goes into the paint to Campbell Williams who goes up and under for the reverse layup. Later on Robert Blundberg on the drive spin goes up strong for the two point bucket.

Longview would go on to lose this one. Lancaster gets the best of the Lobos. The final score would be Lancaster 52, Longview 42, bringing the Lobos season to an end.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Reagan Farquharson, Carson Bottoms, Drake Cannon.
3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring
Andre Jefferson
Affidavit: Fired Three Lakes Middle School teacher had sex with student
Two grow houses were raided in Wood County last week and nearly 2,000 pounds of marijuana was...
8 arrested in connection with large marijuana grow houses in Wood County
Iliana Esther Ayala
Henderson woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in wreck that killed 2 children
Kilgore man dead after colliding with tree in single vehicle wreck

Latest News

Martin's Mill ISD School Bond
Martins Mill Takes Regional Win over LaPoynor
Longview Lobos season ends to Lancaster
Lancaster ends Longviews season with 52-42 defeat
Head coach Louis Wilson addressing the school
UT Tyler head men’s basketball coach Louis Wilson resigns after 4 years with team
She received the scrapbook from her father when she was 26 years old. 26 is also the age her...
Granddaughter shares life story, family photos of Olympic boxer Al Robinson