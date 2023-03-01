Longview Lobos season ends to Lancaster

MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - Over at Mabank on the campus of Mabank High School Tuesday night, it would be Longview up against Lancaster. The Tigers get on the board first; Dillion Battle with the spin move and goes up strong for the dunk. Battle again in the low post hits on the jump hook in the paint for two.

Longview would battle back. The ball goes into the paint to Campbell Williams who goes up and under for the reverse layup. Later on Robert Blundberg on the drive spin goes up strong for the two point bucket.

Longview would go on to lose this one. Lancaster gets the best of the Lobos. The final score would be Lancaster 52, Longview 42, bringing the Lobos season to an end.

