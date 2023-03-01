First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday and Thursday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A strong upper level low pressure system is now moving into the Central United States. Ahead of this storm system, temperatures are warm and breezy south winds are increasing the humidity across East Texas causing fuel and energy for developing thunderstorms.

Wednesday, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible, especially north of I-20. Not many thunderstorms are expected, but any that develop could be strong to severe. A slight risk for severe thunderstorms has been issued for areas north of I-20 for Wednesday. The main threats will be hail and damaging winds. As the upper level low moves closer, the threat for severe weather increases for Thursday.

(Katie Vossler)

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a moderate risk for severe thunderstorms for parts of East Texas on Thursday. There will be three possible times for showers and thunderstorms Thursday. First, a wave of widespread showers and thunderstorms will start the day with some gusty winds and heavy rainfall. These storms will end by midday. With breaks in the cloud cover, temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees late afternoon and that will help spark thunderstorms to begin developing right over East Texas.

(Katie Vossler)

These afternoon thunderstorms will likely strengthen quickly and will continue until evening. Then, the main line of storms will move through during the evening hours from west to east; the last round of thunderstorms for the day. The line will likely be strong to severe for much of East Texas and come to an end by midnight Thursday night.

