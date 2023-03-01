Federal wildlife agencies investigate an eagle nest that was cut down in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Federal wildlife agencies are investigating a bald eagle nest that was cut down near West Lamberth Road in Sherman.

Residents are expressing their concern about the loss of the nest on social media.

One person said they have watched the male and female eagle hunt and raise their young over the past few years, and now they can no longer do so.

Officials are asking residents to contact the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service hotline if you have any information about the nest.

