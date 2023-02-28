WebXtra: Angelina County commissioners approve $2.5M for more landfill space

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Commissioners Court today approved the transfer of $2.5 million from their capital outlay find to go toward the landfills site development to cover the cost of completing two new cells. This now will give the landfill a total of 12 cells. This action helps keep the landfill from overflowing.

