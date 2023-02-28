Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
UT Tyler head men’s basketball coach Louis Wilson resigns after 4 years with team

School says search for replacement begins immediately
Head coach Louis Wilson addressing the school
Head coach Louis Wilson addressing the school
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - University of Texas at Tyler Vice President for Athletics Dr. Howard Patterson announced Monday that head men’s basketball coach Louis Wilson has resigned.

According to the school’s website, Wilson led the Patriots for four seasons after being hired prior to the 2019-20 season and helped guide UT Tyler through a successful transition to the NCAA Division II level. Wilson finished his tenure as UT Tyler head coach with an overall record of 45-56 (.446).

UT Tyler finished the 2022-23 season with a 9-17 overall record and a 5-17 mark in Lone Star Conference play, the school noted.

“We worked tirelessly and we are very proud of the construction work done by the young men and staff we brought in here to build this program of W.E. the past four years,” Coach Wilson said in the UT Tyler article. “Our young men are good citizens, who are good students and achieved a lot of success on the court, evidenced by having been nationally ranked in each of the last two seasons. My family and I are grateful for the opportunity we were given to lead here the past four years. ‘We have fought the good fight, we have finished this race and we have kept the faith.’ We wish the program and university great success moving forward.”

UT Tyler says a national search for the next head men’s basketball coach begins immediately.

PREVIOUS REPORTING:

April 2019 - UT Tyler introduces new basketball coach

Get prepared for the week with KLTV and KTRE news.

