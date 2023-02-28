Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler man pleads guilty in connection with intoxicated driving death

Justin Pierce, 30, of Tyler
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a deadly crash.

Justin Pierce, 30, pleaded guilty on Monday to intoxication manslaughter and accident involving death in Judge Kerry Russell’s court. He was sentenced with 20 years on accident involving death, and 18 years on intoxication manslaughter.

Pierce agreed to the sentence as part of a plea agreement. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Pierce was arrested following the death of Marissa July-McCuin, 18, of Tyler, in April 2022.

According to officials with the Texas Highway Patrol, McCuin was attempting to cross State Highway 64 west of Tyler when she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound in the outside lane of traffic. McCuin was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.

