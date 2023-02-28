Tuesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies through the remainder of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures this afternoon peaked in the low 80s, and we’ll cool into the 70s this evening, mid 60s overnight. Mostly cloudy skies will return to the area overnight as moisture returns to the area. Wednesday will start off with some isolated to scattered showers, becoming more widespread through the midday hours. There is a chance for a few stronger thunderstorms tomorrow, mainly north of US Hwy 84. The more significant severe weather threat will be on Thursday.

We’ll likely see a break from the rain Wednesday afternoon and evening, before more storms develop early Thursday. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday. Isolated storms during the daytime hours will be capable of producing hail and tornadoes, as well as strong wind. Any isolated storm that develops could become strong to severe. By the time we get to the evening hours, a line of storms will be approaching from the west, and the severe weather threat will shift from hail and isolated tornadoes with discrete storms, to primarily a wind and embedded tornado threat.

What does this mean? We sometimes refer to these tornadoes as “quick spin ups.” Tornadoes that develop in a line of storms, like what we’ll see Thursday evening, usually form quickly and can occur anywhere along the line. All of that said, be prepared for storms pretty much all day Thursday, but the fact that you’re reading this already puts you ahead of those who are informed. Remember to go over your severe weather safety plan before Thursday, and make sure your safe place/shelter area is cleared out and ready. Many of us will not see severe weather, but you will want to be prepared incase you need to take shelter. We will continue to update you over the next 48 hours as we get new information into the First Alert Weather Center. Have a great evening.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.