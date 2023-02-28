Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck blocking NB lanes of Hwy 155 near SSW loop 323 in Tyler

No word yet on injuries. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
No word yet on injuries. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A multi-vehicle wreck on Hwy 155 near SSW Loop 323 is blocking traffic.

The wreck is on the northbound side of Hwy 155, or Frankston Hwy, near the Whataburger just south of the SSW Loop. Both of the northbound lanes of the loop are blocked there.

No word yet on injuries. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

