Smoke, reduced visibility reported along US 259 in southern Rusk County

Firefighters from Mount Enterprise and the Texas A&M Forest Service contained a brush fire...
Firefighters from Mount Enterprise and the Texas A&M Forest Service contained a brush fire Monday night near the Rusk and Nacogdoches county line.(Source: Mt. Enterprise Fire Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews are monitoring the potential for visibility issues caused by smoke along U.S. Highway 259 in southern Rusk County.

Firefighters from Mount Enterprise and the Texas A&M Forest Service contained a brush fire Monday night near the Rusk and Nacogdoches county line.

The fire is contained near County Road 3271, south of Mt. Enterprise, but the burning undergrowth and pine straw are producing large amounts of smoke.

A brush fire is contained near County Road 3271, south of Mt. Enterprise.
A brush fire is contained near County Road 3271, south of Mt. Enterprise.(Source: KLTV staff)

In an update just before 11 p.m., the Mt. Enterprise Fire Department said its containment lines were holding. But the fire was expected to put out lots of smoke over the next couple of days.

Visibility concerns may exist for anyone driving between Nacogdoches and Mt. Enterprise on Hwy. 259, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

During a heated Franklin County Commissioners Court meeting this morning, the community...
Franklin County Solar Farm
