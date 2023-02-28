Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Smith County firefighter awarded for life-saving actions

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Emergency Services District 2 on Monday presented a “Life-Saving Award” to Zach Warren, a Smith County firefighter.

On November 20, Warren was out to get groceries when he saw smoke that led him to a car crash on Highway 31. He stopped, called back to the fire station and assessed the scene. A man was stuck in his car and Warren got him out before performing life-saving CPR.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Reagan Farquharson, Carson Bottoms, Drake Cannon.
3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring
Andre Jefferson
Affidavit: Fired Three Lakes Middle School teacher had sex with student
Iliana Esther Ayala
Henderson woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in wreck that killed 2 children
Two grow houses were raided in Wood County last week and nearly 2,000 pounds of marijuana was...
8 arrested in connection with large marijuana grow houses in Wood County
Kilgore man dead after colliding with tree in single vehicle wreck

Latest News

Justin Pierce, 30, of Tyler
Tyler man pleads guilty in connection with intoxicated driving death
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners set public hearings on proposed property tax rate hike
WebXtra: Angelina County commissioners approve $2.5M for more landfill space
WebXtra: Angelina County commissioners approve $2.5M for more landfill space
Bodacious Bar-B-Q owner Billy Ray Suggs
WebXtra: Kilgore’s Bodacious BBQ to chop shop for highway expansion