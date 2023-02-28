Smith County firefighter awarded for life-saving actions
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Emergency Services District 2 on Monday presented a “Life-Saving Award” to Zach Warren, a Smith County firefighter.
On November 20, Warren was out to get groceries when he saw smoke that led him to a car crash on Highway 31. He stopped, called back to the fire station and assessed the scene. A man was stuck in his car and Warren got him out before performing life-saving CPR.
