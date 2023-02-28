Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Police: Man tips waitress for meal before robbing Waffle House

Police said a suspect robbed a Waffle House after eating a meal and paying for it there.
Police said a suspect robbed a Waffle House after eating a meal and paying for it there.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA (Gray News) – Oklahoma police said a man was arrested after he paid for a meal and even tipped the waitress before deciding to rob a Waffle House.

The Tulsa Police Department made a post on Facebook saying officers responded to a call for an armed robbery just before noon on Thursday.

On the way to the restaurant, officers said they saw what appeared to be the suspect running southbound along a retaining wall of the highway. Police later identified him as Victor DonJuan Medina.

Authorities took Medina into custody and recovered a gun he was carrying.

During an investigation, police said they found out Medina ate at the Waffle House before the robbery. He paid for his meal and even tipped the waitress before pulling a gun on an employee, demanding cash from the register and running out.

Police said Medina was charged with robbery with a firearm.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in single-vehicle crash on TX-42 near Overton
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Harrison County
Iliana Esther Ayala
Henderson woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in wreck that killed 2 children
Andre Jefferson
Affidavit: Fired Three Lakes Middle School teacher had sex with student
Kilgore man dead after colliding with tree in single vehicle wreck

Latest News

Hughes Springs firefighters relive tornado’s destruction, wait patiently for insurance help
Hughes Springs firefighters relive tornado’s destruction, wait patiently for insurance help
Panola County Sheriff discusses rural mental health
Panola County sheriff creates new mental health deputy position
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference at...
White House promises crackdown on migrant child labor
A 92-year-old woman has been tracking weather for the NOAA since 1965.
92-year-old woman has been tracking weather for NOAA for 60 years
Hughes Springs firefighters relive tornado’s destruction, wait patiently for insurance help
Hughes Springs firefighters relive tornado’s destruction, wait patiently for insurance help