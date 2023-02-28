Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Multiple students sent home due to illness after eating candy, school says

Officials said 11 students at a school in Alabama complained of an illness Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said 11 students at a school in Alabama complained of an illness Tuesday afternoon.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Multiple students at a school in Alabama complained of illness after they reportedly ate some candy.

Captain Orlando Reynolds with the Birmingham Fire Rescue said 11 children from Jones Valley K-8 were sick. A 13-year-old girl was taken to the Children’s of Alabama hospital for treatment.

Officials said the other children were released to their parents.

Although it’s not clear what made the students sick, two parents told WBRC that they ingested a type of candy.

Birmingham City Schools released a statement on the incident saying that “the parent of the student who distributed the candy met with school leaders and said that the candy she purchased at the store did not contain anything harmful or illegal.”

The school said the matter currently remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Reagan Farquharson, Carson Bottoms, Drake Cannon.
3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring
Andre Jefferson
Affidavit: Fired Three Lakes Middle School teacher had sex with student
Iliana Esther Ayala
Henderson woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in wreck that killed 2 children
Two grow houses were raided in Wood County last week and nearly 2,000 pounds of marijuana was...
8 arrested in connection with large marijuana grow houses in Wood County
Kilgore man dead after colliding with tree in single vehicle wreck

Latest News

The bridge, located at Green St. and E. Cotton St. was struck by a commercial truck.
Green St. Bridge in Longview struck by commercial truck, traffic slowed in area
Green Street Bridge hit
The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court seems ready to reject student loan forgiveness
Crowds gather outside the Supreme Court as justices hear arguments on Biden's student loan...
Student loan debt rally outside the Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears arguments in major case that challenges the President’s student debt relief
Supreme Court hears arguments in major case that challenges the President’s student debt relief