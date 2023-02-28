Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting off cool with temperatures in the 40s this morning.  Expect lots of sunshine today with just a few clouds in Deep East Texas this morning.  Temperatures will warm quickly through the day with highs in the 80s this afternoon.  Clouds return this evening and the chance for rain is back tomorrow.  Isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm are possible Wednesday, but look to be very hit or miss.  Thursday will be the main concern this week.  Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning and midday, but any thunderstorms that develop Thursday afternoon and evening will likely strengthen quickly and become severe.  Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are all possible late in the day Thursday.  A line of storms will move through Thursday night and rain will end before daybreak Friday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Jefferson
Affidavit: Fired Three Lakes Middle School teacher had sex with student
Iliana Esther Ayala
Henderson woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in wreck that killed 2 children
From left: Reagan Farquharson, Carson Bottoms, Drake Cannon.
3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring
Kilgore man dead after colliding with tree in single vehicle wreck
Two grow houses were raided in Wood County last week and nearly 2,000 pounds of marijuana was...
8 arrested in connection with large marijuana grow houses in Wood County

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-28-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-28-23
7 Day Forecast
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 2-27-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7