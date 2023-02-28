Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Green St. Bridge in Longview struck by commercial truck, traffic slowed in area

Green Street Bridge in Longview was hit by a large truck Tuesday afternoon.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Green Street Bridge has been struck by a truck.

The bridge, located at Green St. and E. Cotton St. was struck by a commercial truck. Traffic is blocked in one northbound lane between East Cotton St. and East Tyler St.

Longview police ask that if you must drive through the area, use extreme caution.

The bridge, located at Green St. and E. Cotton St. was struck by a commercial truck.
The bridge, located at Green St. and E. Cotton St. was struck by a commercial truck.(Longview police on Facebook)

RELATED: City of Longview faces challenge in addressing Green Street overpass

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Reagan Farquharson, Carson Bottoms, Drake Cannon.
3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring
Andre Jefferson
Affidavit: Fired Three Lakes Middle School teacher had sex with student
Iliana Esther Ayala
Henderson woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in wreck that killed 2 children
Two grow houses were raided in Wood County last week and nearly 2,000 pounds of marijuana was...
8 arrested in connection with large marijuana grow houses in Wood County
Kilgore man dead after colliding with tree in single vehicle wreck

Latest News

A propane truck overturned in White Oak.
Traffic Alert: Propane truck overturns Highway 80 in White Oak
Firefighters from Mount Enterprise and the Texas A&M Forest Service contained a brush fire...
Smoke, reduced visibility reported along US 259 in southern Rusk County
Iliana Esther Ayala
Henderson woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in wreck that killed 2 children
Kilgore man dead after colliding with tree in single vehicle wreck