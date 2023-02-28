Green St. Bridge in Longview struck by commercial truck, traffic slowed in area

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Green Street Bridge has been struck by a truck.

The bridge, located at Green St. and E. Cotton St. was struck by a commercial truck. Traffic is blocked in one northbound lane between East Cotton St. and East Tyler St.

Longview police ask that if you must drive through the area, use extreme caution.

