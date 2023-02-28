Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving in on Thursday

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A strong storm system will be moving into the region midweek with a likely risk for severe thunderstorms. After Tuesday, clouds return and with warm, humid conditions Wednesday, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Not everyone will see rain Wednesday, but those that do could see some stronger storms, especially north of I-20 where a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms exists. The main threat with storms on Wednesday looks be damaging winds and hail, but as the thunderstorms get into the northeastern corner of East Texas, an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

Much more energy and all the ingredients for stronger storms are in the forecast for Thursday. Some showers could develop early in the day and last through lunch time. Then, more thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon with a more likely chance for becoming strong to severe. The upper level low pressure moves into Central Texas and sparks development of a line of thunderstorms that will progress eastward Thursday and move into East Texas during the evening.

FAWD Risk GFX 2.28.23
FAWD Risk GFX 2.28.23(Katie Vossler)

This line of storms will move out of the area early Friday morning with clearing skies by Friday afternoon. An enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms is in effect for Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Reagan Farquharson, Carson Bottoms, Drake Cannon.
3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring
Andre Jefferson
Affidavit: Fired Three Lakes Middle School teacher had sex with student
Iliana Esther Ayala
Henderson woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in wreck that killed 2 children
Kilgore man dead after colliding with tree in single vehicle wreck
Two grow houses were raided in Wood County last week and nearly 2,000 pounds of marijuana was...
8 arrested in connection with large marijuana grow houses in Wood County

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving in on Thursday
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-28-23
Tuesday’s Weather: Sunny and warm today
Firefighters from Mount Enterprise and the Texas A&M Forest Service contained a brush fire...
Smoke, reduced visibility reported along US 259 in southern Rusk County
A huge firefight erupted at the Branch Davidian Complex in Elk, Texas as more than 100 ATF...
30 Years Ago Today: Gunfight between ATF agents, Branch Davidians leaves 10 dead