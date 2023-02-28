Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

FDA authorizes at-home testing for flu

The test kits are very similar to those used by doctors for decades, Dominguez said, and will now allow people to avoid visiting urgent care centers to find out their results.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Devyn Shea spoke with Dr. Ed Dominguez on Tuesday about the FDA’s authorization of home testing for flu A and B.

The test kits are very similar to those used by doctors for decades, Dominguez said, and will now allow people to avoid visiting urgent care centers to find out their results.

Dominguez said these tests are “very reliable,” and they will give people the tools to see whether their illness is caused by COVID-19 or the flu on their own.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Reagan Farquharson, Carson Bottoms, Drake Cannon.
3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring
Andre Jefferson
Affidavit: Fired Three Lakes Middle School teacher had sex with student
Iliana Esther Ayala
Henderson woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in wreck that killed 2 children
Kilgore man dead after colliding with tree in single vehicle wreck
Two grow houses were raided in Wood County last week and nearly 2,000 pounds of marijuana was...
8 arrested in connection with large marijuana grow houses in Wood County

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving in on Thursday
First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving in on Thursday
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-28-23
Tuesday’s Weather: Sunny and warm today
Firefighters from Mount Enterprise and the Texas A&M Forest Service contained a brush fire...
Smoke, reduced visibility reported along US 259 in southern Rusk County