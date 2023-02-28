DETCOG accepting applications for Section 8 housing vouchers

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been two years since the Deep East Texas Council of Governments opened Section 8 housing pre-applications.

DETCOG Executive Director Lonnie Hunt said demand for these vouchers often exceeds the amount they can give out. “We got so many applications that the wait list just became too long and unmanageable,” said Hunt.

DETCOG currently serves 1,700 families with their housing program.

This year, 1,000 applications will be selected in a lottery-style process and placed on the waiting list. To prioritize applicants, DETCOG has a point system in place to aid families in having a better chance to be selected.

“If you qualify, it can get you some extra points, which bumps you up higher on the list,” said Hunt.

Families that live in the 12 serving counties get 100 points. Veterans, domestic violence survivors and those with disabilities each get an additional 5 points.

“A person who’s a veteran and also disabled and who lives and works within our Deep East region – they would qualify for three of those preferences, which means they would likely be up near the top of the list,” said Hunt.

Hunt said applicants will also have online access to see their status.

Free pre-applications will be accepted online at https://www.waitlistcheck.com/TX2875 and may be submitted anytime between March 1 and 31.

