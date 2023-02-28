Austin police looking for teen mom who ran away from state facility with newborn son

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help locating Alexis Garza, 15, and Legond Garza, her 2-week-old infant son, after she ran away from a state facility.

The mother and infant, believed to be in danger, were last seen near 2600 S IH 35 in Austin on Thursday, Feb. 23, at about 10 p.m.

“It is unknown where they may have gone, or who they may be with,” Austin police said in a news release.

The mother is reportedly from the San Antonio area.

She is described as Hispanic with shoulder length brown hair with red ends. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

“Alexis was also seen with a baby stroller,” police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911, or contact the missing persons unit at 512-974-5250.

