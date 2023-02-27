Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wylie Coyotes of Ukraine co-founder reflects on anniversary of war

Co-founder Timothy Six, of Corrigan, has been in Ukraine for over a month.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - Members of the Wylie Coyotes of Ukraine have been working tirelessly, providing humanitarian aid to soldiers and civilians over the past year.

Co-founder Timothy Six, of Corrigan, has been in Ukraine for over a month. “It’s been a hard few days, but I still see their resolve in the Ukraine people – they’re not going to give up. I mean, it’s in their blood,” he said.

Six and the members are currently located in Chernobyl. They run one mission a week, traveling to the front lines to provide food, medical supplies and generators. This weekend, they completed five missions, each costing around $1,000.

“We’re about to bring a second vehicle to the country, so we’ll be able to run twice as much supplies and bring twice as many people back out,” said Six.

According to the UN refugee agency, nearly one-third of Ukraine’s prewar population has been displaced since the invasion, 90% of whom are women and children, and have left Ukraine in search of safety.

“I have not to this day brought a full family out. The husbands or the fathers are always left to fight – the older sons are always left to fight,” said Six about Ukraine refugees.

Even after one year of tragedy, Six said he sees hope in every Ukrainian’s eyes. “The women, the elderly, the children – they are not just going to lie down and let this happen. They’re not going to relinquish their country.”

To donate to the Wylie Coyotes of Ukraine, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

