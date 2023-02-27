Potter County no longer donating land for tiny home village for homeless veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A tiny home village for homeless veterans has been a hot issue in the community for the past month.

We have learned Potter County is no longer donating land to the non profit, Homeless Heroes, to create this tiny home village.

Last month, The Potter County Commissioners Court voted to allot 10 acres of land at Willow Creek in Northeast Amarillo to Homeless Heroes.

This allotment caused a lot of outrage by River Road residents, along with Potter County Commissioner, Precinct 3, John Coffee, who got the item back on the agenda.

The courtroom was filled this morning with River Road residents voicing their concerns over the location of the project.

The public comment began with Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner admitting to one of the main reasons residents were outraged from the beginning.

“I apologize that I did not include you in any of this, that is all on me, it is not on the court, it is on me,” said Tanner.

Many of the other concerns area residents had was if the location would be beneficial to veterans.

“The closest access to public transportation is over three miles away, the closest grocery store is 3.2 miles away, the VA is 17 miles away,” said a concerned resident.

Some other concerns were safety, not only for the veteran, but the community, including children who go to school nearby.

It was echoed that residents support the idea and veterans, but not the location and wished the plan was more thought out.

After a lengthy hearing, commissioners voted twice.

The first time the motion failed three to two.

That’s when commissioner Coffee stepped in and asked Tiffaney Belflower founder and president of homeless heroes to take the ‘high road’ and decline the offer.

She rescinded the offer and the court took another vote, it passed unanimously.

“I will rescind it cause I care what people are saying, but I would ask that people please help me with making this happen somewhere,” said Belflower.

She also asked how many times will she have to take the ‘high road’?

Commissioners and residents say they support Belfower and will help her find the right land.

“We need to make this happen, we need to help get our veterans off the street, we need to provide the resources they need to succeed, not stick them out in the county, out of site out of mind and it not be a success for them, we need to step up,” said Chrys Griffing, River Road resident.

Although, Belflower says it hurts to see this land go away, she is staying positive.

“It started off very separated, we both had different thoughts and everything, but even at the end so many people can come together and still do good work and so I think this is definitely a step forward, even though it does hurt a little bit,” said Belflower.

She will now work with finding other land possibilities to support homeless veterans.

