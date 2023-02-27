Our Little Miss pageant preliminaries held in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our Little Miss pageants have been around for 61 years. It is a universal pageant system that was founded in 1964 by a former basketball player and model, Marge Hannaman.

On Sunday, a preliminary pageant was hosted in Tyler for girls up to nine years old, where two world beauty queens were present.

“I was like, oh, I think I want to get into pageantry, and I started in my first prelim in Spring, Texas, of September of 2022,″ said Tarik Mamo, 2023 Worlds Universal beauty queen for ages 21 to 28 years old.

Mamo then went on to compete for the state pageant and made it to the worlds finals in Houston, where she was crowned world queen this year.

“I ended up winning, so I was like, oh my god, I’m now a world queen,” said Mamo.

Now, she travels around Texas to judge preliminary pageants, which is the precursor to state and world.

“You get a title, you win like a big sisterhood. It’s like a whole family that you are entering. It’s honestly like the best experience ever. And, I get a crown,” said Mamo.

Piper Brooke Harris is a world universal beauty queen for ages zero to two.

She began competing in Magnolia and was crowned the universal beauty queen in Texas.

The world competition will take place in Houston from July 8 through 14, downtown at the Hyatt Regency. The state competition is going to be in Bastrop from April 14 through 16.

Lakindra Andrews was the host of today’s pageant and the director for Texas Our Little Miss preliminary competitions.

“We have a lot of other pageants going on today. DFW is going on today. We had some in Bastrop,” said Andrews.

Angeliyah Andrews, who won best personality, said her favorite part of competing in the pageant was singing and dancing.

“I like to sing and dance,” said Angeliyah.

According to the Our Little Miss website, since 1964 over 1,000 girls have earned scholarship funds from the state, country and world pageants and have enrolled in American, Canadian, European, Asian and Caribbean Island universities.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.