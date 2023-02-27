Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Our Little Miss pageant preliminaries held in Tyler

“I ended up winning, so I was like, oh my god, I’m now a world queen,” said Mamo.
East Texas preliminary pageant
East Texas preliminary pageant(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our Little Miss pageants have been around for 61 years. It is a universal pageant system that was founded in 1964 by a former basketball player and model, Marge Hannaman.

On Sunday, a preliminary pageant was hosted in Tyler for girls up to nine years old, where two world beauty queens were present.

“I was like, oh, I think I want to get into pageantry, and I started in my first prelim in Spring, Texas, of September of 2022,″ said Tarik Mamo, 2023 Worlds Universal beauty queen for ages 21 to 28 years old.

Mamo then went on to compete for the state pageant and made it to the worlds finals in Houston, where she was crowned world queen this year.

“I ended up winning, so I was like, oh my god, I’m now a world queen,” said Mamo.

Now, she travels around Texas to judge preliminary pageants, which is the precursor to state and world.

“You get a title, you win like a big sisterhood. It’s like a whole family that you are entering. It’s honestly like the best experience ever. And, I get a crown,” said Mamo.

Piper Brooke Harris is a world universal beauty queen for ages zero to two.

She began competing in Magnolia and was crowned the universal beauty queen in Texas.

The world competition will take place in Houston from July 8 through 14, downtown at the Hyatt Regency. The state competition is going to be in Bastrop from April 14 through 16.

Lakindra Andrews was the host of today’s pageant and the director for Texas Our Little Miss preliminary competitions.

“We have a lot of other pageants going on today. DFW is going on today. We had some in Bastrop,” said Andrews.

Angeliyah Andrews, who won best personality, said her favorite part of competing in the pageant was singing and dancing.

“I like to sing and dance,” said Angeliyah.

According to the Our Little Miss website, since 1964 over 1,000 girls have earned scholarship funds from the state, country and world pageants and have enrolled in American, Canadian, European, Asian and Caribbean Island universities.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in single-vehicle crash on TX-42 near Overton
Feral hogs
Professional trapper discusses East Texas’ feral hog problem
Kentravion Jajuan Evans
Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Mount Pleasant
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Harrison County
Going out of business
Traditions Restaurant auction attracts buyers from near and far

Latest News

Going out of business
Traditions Restaurant auction attracts buyers from near and far
Traditions Auction Preview
Traditions Restaurant is auctioning off all their supplies Saturday
The prom dresses are donated year-round by members of the community.
Longview Zonta Club sets up Free Prom Dress Boutique
The Free Prom Dress Boutique is at the Exhibit Center Building at the Longview Fairgrounds.
WebXtra: Longview Zonta Club hard at work setting up Free Prom Dress Boutique