OSHA cites Mount Pleasant Dollar Tree on multiple violations

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - OSHA inspectors found a Mount Pleasant Dollar Tree location in violation of several employee safety regulations on Sept. 7, 2022.

The storeroom allegedly had blocked exits and walkways, as well as boxes stacked high enough to fall on workers. OSHA said this is a “pattern of disregard dating back to 2017.”

“In the event of an emergency, workers and others must have fast and safe access to unblocked exit routes,” explained OSHA Regional Administrator Eric S. Harbin in Dallas. “Our inspectors found merchandise and other equipment blocking walkways and an emergency exit, this time in Mount Pleasant, Texas. Retailers like Dollar Tree that fail to make sure their stores’ storage areas are organized and safe are endangering everyone who works and shops there.”

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued citations to Dollar Tree Inc. for three repeat violations and proposed $254,478 in penalties for the company’s latest workplace safety infractions.

