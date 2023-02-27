Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Clear skies this evening, temperatures cooling into the 60s and 50s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny/clear skies to close out our Monday. This evening, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures cooling into the 60s. Overnight tonight, some fog is possible, mainly in Deep East Texas where we could also see some light rain with the fog. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Tuesday will be another mostly sunny day with highs in the low 80s. The chance for showers and thunderstorms returns to East Texas on Wednesday and Thursday, more so on Thursday.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday due to the likelihood of strong to severe thunderstorms. As we are still four days out, details are limited, but I would make sure you’re ready for the possibility of storms Thursday afternoon, evening, and possibly into early Friday. As we learn more, we’ll pass that information along to you. Once rain clears out Friday morning, cooler temperatures are expected for Friday and the weekend. Skies will trend mostly sunny to partly cloudy the weekend. Have a great evening.

