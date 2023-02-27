Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kilgore man dead after colliding with tree in single vehicle wreck

(WABI)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - On Sunday February 26 at around 12:55 a.m. authorities responded to single vehicle collision on SH 42 around 4 miles south of Kilgore that ended with the driver dying on the scene.

According to a preliminary report conducted by the Texas DPS, the driver who has now been identified as Fernando Baldazo, 22, of Kilgore, was driving south on SH 42 approaching a slight curve in the roadway. Baldazo failed to drive in his single lane and drifted off thee roadway and attempted to correct his course on the roadway, causing the vehicle to collide into a tree.

Paramedics that responded to the collision pronounced him dead on the scene.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

