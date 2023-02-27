Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Inmate death at Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring

inmate death
inmate death(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to our partners at KBEST Media, inmate Michael Daniel L. Kiper was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Big Spring, Monday, around 5:20 a.m.

KBEST reports, staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued.

Kiper was transported by EMS to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

Kiper was a 39-year-old male who was sentenced in the Western District of Texas to a 240-month sentence for the Distribution and Possession of Child Pornography. He had been in custody at FCI Big Spring since June 8, 2017.

FCI Big Spring is a low-security facility and currently houses 1,058 male offenders.

Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in single-vehicle crash on TX-42 near Overton
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Harrison County
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Iliana Esther Ayala
Henderson woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in wreck that killed 2 children
Kilgore man dead after colliding with tree in single vehicle wreck

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Two grow houses were raided in Wood County last week and nearly 2,000 pounds of marijuana was...
8 arrested in connection with large marijuana grow houses in Wood County
GOP Chair David Stein speaks on Senator Bryan Hughes' proposed bill.
Sen. Hughes’ illegal voting bill debated in committee
Andre Jefferson
Affidavit: Fired Three Lakes Middle School teacher had sex with student
She received the scrapbook from her father when she was 26 years old. 26 is also the age her...
Granddaughter shares life story, family photos of Olympic boxer Al Robinson