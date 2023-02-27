Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Deceased body found in a creek in Palestine, police investigating

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - At around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to a reported deceased body found in a wooded area of SH 155 near Loop 256 by the landowner.

Officers who arrived at the scene found what appeared to be a male deceased body in the creek. The body was in the later stage of decomposition. Detectives were able to identify the deceased by the clothing believed to belong to a 53 year old male from Tennessee.

“Right now, there are no obvious signs of foul play, but we are looking at all possibilities.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Detectives are working to contact family members and to confirm the identity. We will not release the identity until that is complete.”

The investigation is ongoing.

